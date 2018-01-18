Man arrested in connection to 2 GR bank robberies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested Thursday in connection to two bank robberies in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids police arrested 52-year-old Dennis Burger Thursday afternoon without incident near 28th Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE.

Burger is accused of robbing the Macatawa Bank 2440 Burton Street SE near Breton Road, and another Macatawa Bank on Saturday, located at 3177 Knapp Street NE.

In both instances, the suspect approached a teller, demanded money, and fled the scene in a burgundy vehicle.

