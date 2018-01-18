Man sentenced to prison for killing Ana Carrillo





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Andrew Hudson, the 39-year-old boyfriend of a Wyoming woman and mother of three killed in September, was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison Thursday.

Hudson, who is the father of Carrillo’s three children, pleaded guilty to her murder in December.

“I want to know why he couldn’t just leave her be,” Carrillo’s mother Birdie Carrillo said in her victim impact statement, delivered before Hudson was sentenced Thursday afternoon.

Hudson pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder, admitting to stabbing his girlfriend in the throat as part of a plea deal. The deal allowed Hudson to receive a lesser charge of second-degree murder rather than facing trial on an open murder charge.

Hudson’s plea also got perjury charges dropped against his mother, father and father’s girlfriend.

The 40-year minimum sentence means Hudson won’t be eligible for parole until he’s 79 years old.

“Who does that?” Birdie Carrillo said. “That’s not a human being to me, that’s a monster.”

When asked by Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock if he had anything to say, Hudson offered an apology.

“There’s nothing I can say or do to bring Ana back, all I can say is I’m deeply sorry,” he said.

But the response appeared to be too little, too late for Ana Marie Carrillo’s family.

“Rot in hell. That’s all I’ve got to say,” Birdie Carrillo said after the sentencing.

As part of the plea deal, Hudson ended a cat-and-mouse game with police, first leading investigators to believe the body was at Johnson Park in Walker, while it was buried at his mother’s home northeast of Grand Rapids.

“I guess justice was served…Is it enough? I don’t think so,” Birdie Carrillo said.

Andrew Hudson had help in his attempt to cover up the murder.

