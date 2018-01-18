Man shot multiple times in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Muskegon Heights Thursday.

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of Mason Boulevard near Columbia Avenue. Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas Jr. told 24 Hour News 8 that officers were responding to the area around 4:15 p.m. for a 911 hang-up call when they got another 911 call reporting that someone had been shot.

Officers soon found a man in a car who had been shot at least three times in the lower abdomen.

The victim was alert and able to provide officers with a description of the shooter. K-9s were brought in to try to track that person, but no one had been arrested as of Thursday evening.

The victim was rushed into surgery. His condition was not known later Thursday.

