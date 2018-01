MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a suspicious fire at Muskegon Middle School Thursday morning.

The small fire happened around 8:30 a.m. at the school, located at 1150 Amity Avenue, according to the Muskegon Police Department.

Police told 24 Hour News 8 that the fire was put out before first responders arrived on scene.

There are no reports of injuries, police said.

The cause of the fire is considered suspicious and is currently under investigation.

