Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed in Berrien Co.

BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Hartford man was killed Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in Berrien Township.

It happened at 7:18 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Old US-31 and Deans Hill Road, north of Niles.

Upon arrival, deputies found a passerby performing CPR on the victim, 52-year-old Lee Hauweghen, who was unresponsive. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Investigators determined a vehicle was traveling north on Old US-31 when he noticed an object in his path on the roadway and was unable to avoid striking the victim.

Authorities said speed and alcohol don’t appear to be factors in the crash. It remains under investigation.

