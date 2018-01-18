Pieces of meteor found in Michigan

(WOOD) — Two people in Michigan have found meteorite fragments associated with the meteor that streaked across the sky Tuesday night.

The exact location of the finds were not released, but the American Meteor Society confirmed they were in Michigan.

We are happy and excited to report, two meteorites from the Jan 16th fall have been found in Michigan today. Congratulations to Robert Ward and Larry Atkins on the first two reported finds.https://t.co/owanBvLM0Q pic.twitter.com/HUVQFelTEj — AMSMETEORS (@amsmeteors) January 18, 2018

The report was released by the AMS around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Although the American Meteor Society has not disclosed the exact location of the finds, it appears the rock has fallen on the surface of a frozen lake.

The original trajectory of the meteor was on the east side of the state. The map below shows the fireball meteor trajectory indicated by an arrow, and a heat map indicating the highest concentration of reports from viewers.

The impact of the meteor was enough to trigger a small earthquake, according to the US Geological Survey, reported as a 2.0 at Wall Lake Michigan.

The falling meteor Tuesday was large enough to be considered a “fireball meteor” on scientific records. It was seen exploding in the air as it finished it’s path entering the atmosphere.

The American Meteor Society received more than 600 reports of the event, many of which were from people in Michigan.

Small meteors often never make it to the ground, burning up in the earth’s atmosphere before they reach the surface. However, if the rock is big enough like in the January 16 case, meteorites can be found.

Other fragments may still be waiting to be found in Michigan from Tuesday’s event. With warming temperatures, they may become much more difficult to spot.

