Police: Death of woman found outside home not suspicious

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hastings police have determined the death of a woman who was found deceased outside her home was not suspicious.

Judith Ann Raffler, 80, was found by a relative on Dec. 30 outside her home in the 600 block of Hannah Lane in Hastings.

An autopsy determined the death was not deemed suspicious and there were no signs of trauma. Police are waiting for a full toxicology report to determine the cause of death, but said it is believed to be natural causes.

Hastings police said all unattended deaths are considered suspicious until suspicion can be completely ruled out.

