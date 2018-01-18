Pronto Pup opens early for winter weekend

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A popular corn dog stand in Grand Haven has opened early for their winter weekend.

Pronto Pup, located at 313 Harbor Drive, took to Facebook to announce they are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday until Sunday.

“We are open! We’re so excited for this weekend,” the Facebook post said. “Hopefully the weather warms up the way they’re predicting, but for now, bundle up and come down before the line gets crazy!”

The longtime, cash-only corn dog stand is known for its “Pronto Pup,” which go for $1.75. The family-owned eatery has been a West Michigan staple for more than 60 years, according to the company’s website.

