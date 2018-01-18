Time to nominate for the 2018 CWC Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Is there a need in our community and you know people working hard to address it? Do you know a problem that organizations are partnering to solve? Honor and recognize their efforts by nominating them for the 2018 Connecting with Community Awards.

What the video above to hear from WOOD TV8’s Community Affairs Director, Eva Aguirre Cooper, to learn more about the awards and how they have honor people in West Michigan.

The Connecting with Community Awards highlights eight community partnerships on 24 Hour News 8 during March, April and May. We need you to nominate those community efforts, so we can share their stories. One of those finalists will win the Connecting with Community Award, and will receive a free :30 second public service announcement. The PSA will run on WOOD TV8 and WOTV 4 Women for a year promoting your cause.

It’s easy to nominate and only takes a few minutes to thank the people serving our community.

Nominate soon, because the deadline is February 22nd. Nominate a community partnership here.

