1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Kalamazoo

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a two-car crash Friday afternoon.

It happened around 3:11 p.m. at the intersection of Sprinkle Road and E. Main Street in Comstock Township.

Details surrounding what caused the collision were not immediately available.

The intersection was closed for some time while first responders worked to clear the scene.

