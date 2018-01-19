6 injured, including 2 kids, in Newaygo Co. crash

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — Six people, including two children, were injured in a crash in Newaygo County Friday morning, according to dispatchers.

It happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. in front of the Dollar General, located at 274 N. Charles Street near Pine Hill Street in White Cloud.

Aero Med has been launched to assist first responders, dispatchers said.

The extent of injuries and what led up to the crash are unknown at this time.

The southbound lanes of Charles Street are closed while authorities work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

