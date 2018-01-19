WOOD TV8 in Grand Rapids seeks a Chief Engineer to manage the operation of WOOD, WOTV and WXSP television in the Grand Rapids, Mich. market. Candidates must have hands-on knowledge of RF technology and a strong background in operation and configuration of High Definition, low-power digital VHF/UHF transmitter and antenna systems, digital broadcast equipment and infrastructure design, computer network equipment, and a desire to lead on future ATSC 3.0 technologies. Full knowledge of FCC rules and regulations to ensure technical compliance of the stations is required. The successful candidate will serve as coach and leader to the engineering & IT technical staff, and a valued member of the executive team of the station.

Five years of broadcast TV maintenance experience, and 2 years of supervisory experience preferred.

Apply HERE.

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

