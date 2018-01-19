Find some summer fun this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Forget the winter weather and head to a place that will have you dreaming of summer. Michigan’s largest RV and family vacation show is taking place this weekend at DeVos Place. The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

DATES, TIMES, & PRICES:

Thursday, January 18 3pm 9:30pm Adults: $10.00

Friday, January 19 Noon 9:30pm Multi-Day Ticket: $16.00

Saturday, January 20 10am 9pm Children (6 14): $4.00

Sunday, January 21 11am 5pm 5 & Under: Free

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

