Find some summer fun this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Forget the winter weather and head to a place that will have you dreaming of summer. Michigan’s largest RV and family vacation show is taking place this weekend at DeVos Place. The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show.

DATES, TIMES, & PRICES:

  • Thursday,  January 18   3pm  9:30pm       Adults: $10.00
  • Friday, January 19  Noon  9:30pm   Multi-Day Ticket: $16.00
  • Saturday, January 20  10am  9pm   Children (6  14): $4.00
  • Sunday, January 21  11am  5pm      5 & Under: Free

