EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters battled blazes at an East Grand Rapids home for over an hour Friday night.

The fire happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 1900 block of Sherman Street SE in East Grand Rapids, near Wealthy Street.

Flames were through the roof when firefighters arrived on scene. Details on what caused the fire to start or the severity of the damage done weren’t immediately available.

The homeowner said everyone in the home escaped the blaze without injury.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit