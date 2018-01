GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a report of a home invasion and sexual assault in the city.

It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday near the area of Marsh Ridge Drive NW and Lake Michigan Dr NW.

The 85 year old victim told police a man came into her home through an unlocked door and sexually assaulted her.

An investigation led police to a nearby home where they found a suspect.

The suspect was arrested for home invasion and criminal sexual conduct.

