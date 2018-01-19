Hundreds from GR take part in DC March for Life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds from the Grand Rapids-area took part in the March for Life in Washington D.C. Friday.

Thousands flocked to the nation’s capital to take part in a demonstration supporting the outlaw of abortion. A Diocese of Grand Rapids spokesperson said it had over 300 people at the march representing it, including students at each of its five Catholic high schools, Aquinas Grand Valley State University and Hope College.

The March for Life began in 1973 as a protest of Roe v. Wade, but took on new meaning with vocal support from President Donald Trump, who took part in the event through a video link at the White House.

“Under my administration, we will always defend the very first right in the Declaration of Independence, and that is the right to life,” he said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

