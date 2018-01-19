Husband, grandfather tells of discovering bodies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police continue to look for whoever shot down a 46-year-old woman and her 2-year-old grandson in broad daylight two days ago.

Meanwhile, those who knew Germaine Bulloch-Brown and her little grandbaby King Talbert gathered Friday night to remember and demand justice.

But it was the husband and grandfather of these victims — the man who found their bodies and called police — who made a heart-wrenching plea.

It was at the home in the 200 block of Montgomery Street SE where the toddler and his grandma were killed where friends lit candles, released balloons and remembered.

“She would feed you, you need some food, you wanna just vent, you just wanna let some steam off, somewhere to sleep, you could always come to Germaine and she had you,” said Shantell Bulloch, a cousin to the pair.

Also at the vigil was Darrell Brown, who was married to Germaine, called Red by many, for more than 20 years.

“She had a laugh about her that if she was a thousand miles away you could tell it was her laugh and I told her, her eyes, she had the most beautiful eyes, that’s what I fell in love with,” Brown said.

On Wednesday, Brown said he left the house on Wednesday morning to run some errands.

Normally, Brown said little King was his travel buddy and he would have taken him along, but the boy’s coat was in the wash and his grandpa didn’t want him getting cold without it.

“I’m just devastated that I didn’t take him with me or I didn’t come home, I thought maybe If I’d have come home, this never would have happened,” he said.

When Brown got home after 2 p.m. Wednesday, he made the horrific discovery.

“When I walked up to the upstairs, that’s when I found him and her,” Brown said. “It looked like it was a struggle, whoever it was, but I know God got this, he’s gonna find out who did this.”

Brown said he was in shock when he saw the scene.

“I seen her and I actually thought the boy was asleep, I had no idea, I didn’t have any idea both of them was shot, I just thought she had hit her head and passed out,” Brown said.

Brown fears that he was the target.

“Whatever was on his mind it looked like it was against me,” Brown said. He was a coward.”

Brown said he has suspicions about who did it, but he can’t say for sure.

“Please, If anybody have any information, please, would you help us catch this person?” Brown said.

Police ask anyone who knows anything, no matter how seemingly minor, to call GRPD at 616.456.3604 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

