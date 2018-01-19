KCAS Pets of the Week: Griswold and Buddy





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If the winter doldrums are taking their toll on you, this week’s pets of the week might perk you up.

First up is Griswold. He’s a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who came to the Kent County Animal Shelter as a stray.

Griswold would fare best in a home with older, respectful children. His distinct markings make him quite the attention-grabber, but he is a touch shy when he first meets someone. Those who stick around will be rewarded with a goofy, playful pup.

Next up is Buddy. He’s a Chihuahua who is about 10 years old, which means he probably has about 5-7 years of great memories to make with you.

Buddy was surrendered by his owners who couldn’t take care of him anymore. He’s a relaxed pup looking for a quiet home and a lap to cuddle up in. Shelter workers say sometimes he’ll get a spurt of energy and just run around, entertaining everyone.

For more information about Griswold, Buddy or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

—-

Online:

Kent County Animal Shelter on Facebook

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

