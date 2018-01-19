MSP: MI woman found dead after fire a victim of homicide

ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police say the death of a 79-year-old woman whose remains were found following a fire at her home in Michigan’s northwestern Lower Peninsula has been ruled a homicide.

Michigan State Police released an update Friday on the Jan. 10 fire at the home of Evelyn Louise Ware in Lake County’s Ellsworth Township.

The Lake County Medical Examiner’s office has ruled Ware’s death a homicide, but police didn’t immediately release details. Michigan State Police detectives and the state police fire investigation unit are investigating.

They’re seeking help from the public in the case, including possible recordings from area surveillance systems or trail cameras as potential evidence.

