MSU asks for Michigan AG’s review of Nassar case

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees is asking the state attorney general to launch a review of the case surrounding disgraced former MSU doctor, Larry Nassar.

In a letter dated Friday, Jan. 19, the university says it has confidence in the integrity of the investigations already conducted, but it believes the attorney general’s review may be needed to answer public questions concerning how MSU handled Nassar.

“As you know, these questions grew louder this week with the victim impact statements being given,” the letter states.

About 70 survivors, supporters and others addressed Nassar in the first three days of his sentencing, which may stretch into next week as more people come forward to speak.

MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon, who attended the sentencing hearing Wednesday, issued the following statement:

“The testimony of Nassar’s victims this week made many of us, including me, listen to the survivors and the community in a different way. It is clear to the Board and me that a review by the Attorney General’s Office can provide the answers people need. As I told the Attorney General in December, MSU will fully cooperate with any inquiry by law enforcement authorities. I hope this review will help the survivors and the entire MSU community heal and move forward.”

MSU’s request comes a day after Target 8 found two trainers softball player Tiffany Thomas Lopez went to after she was sexually assaulted still work for MSU. The woman in charge of a 2014 Title IX investigation into Nassar was also promoted sometime after closing the case, MSU’s website showed.

In Friday’s letter, the board reiterated that MSU didn’t try to cover up “the Nassar matter,” and that a recent letter by former U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald to Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette stated Fitzgerald believes no MSU official believed Nassar committed sexual abuse before the allegations surfaced in the media during the summer of 2016. However, the school said it is limited in what it can say publicly because of active lawsuits.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

