PD: Death of man found in Grand Rapids house ‘suspicious’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a suspicious death on the city’s West Side.

Officers say they were called to a home at the corner of Straight Avenue and Chatham Street NW just before noon for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old man dead inside the home.

Detectives say the man’s death is suspicious, but have not disclosed why. An autopsy is scheduled.

Police have taped off the scene while they investigate. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story; we have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.

