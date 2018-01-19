Police search for suspect in GR armed robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after an armed robbery at a gas station in Grand Rapids Friday.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. at the Admiral gas station, located at 4219 Kalamazoo Avenue near 44th Street.

Police told 24 Hour News 8 that a man armed with a handgun was able to get away with an unknown amount of cash. The suspect is described by police to be around 6-foot and in his mid-20s. He was last seen wearing all black.

There are no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3423 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

