Police seeking tips locating missing Holland man

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing West Michigan man.

Samuel Rodriguez, 22, was last seen Jan. 14 around 15th Street and Lincoln Avenue in Holland. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt or jacket with blue jeans, black shoes and a burgundy winter hat with the phrase “Killin’ It” on it.

Police describe Rodriguez as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 125 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and piercings in both ears, his nose and an eyebrow.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at policetips@cityofholland.com, the Holland Police Detective Bureau at 616.355.1150 or Det. Borowski at 616.355.1161.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

