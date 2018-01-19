Snow conditions report: Jan. 19, 2018





This will mark the second weekend that you’ll have to travel a good distance north if you want to snowmobile. We did replace some of the snow that melted last weekend but the next January thaw is about to commence. Downhill skiers: per usual, you’ll be alright. Cross country skiers and those of you who enjoy snowshoeing will have to search a little harder to find good snow.

Snowmobilers will have to hike it to the U.P. once again this weekend. There are still good trail conditions being reported from the M-28 corridor to the north along the Lake Superior shoreline. This would include Brimley, Newberry, McMillan north to Grand Marais and Munising. Currently, 99 percent of the state is covered with snow (which will soon change) with an average snow depth of 6.9 inches. As you can see on the map below, the vast majority of that is across the Lake Superior snowbelt region.

The maps above will change by the end of the weekend with mild temperatures forecasted throughout the region. So if you do want to cross country ski or walk through the woods in the snow, I recommend doing it earlier in the weekend as opposed to the end of the weekend.

I typically do a weekend snowfall forecast but not this weekend, as there is no measurable snow to forecast. We’ll have to wait until after the weekend for a storm to pass through the Great Lakes. At this point, it appears it will slide through Northern Lower Michigan near the Straits. Snowfall will shift if the track of the low shifts. Initially, it will be rain early Monday, with snow expected across the central and western U.P. A transition to all snow will occur on the backside of it.

Below is the preliminary snowfall forecast.

It appears we will enter a warmer stretch of weather over the next two to three weeks.

The overall mean temperature will average warmer than normal, but you can sometimes still get a renegade snow storm. It appears a cold and snowier weather pattern will arrive again sometime in mid-February.

Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Bill Steffen posted in his blog about the three-month temperature forecast — and it appears this spring will be cold. Stay tuned.

——

