WMU soccer player selected No. 8 in MLS draft

Related Coverage WMU sends second soccer player to pro combine

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Western Michigan University soccer players will be continuing their standout careers in the MLS.

Brandon Bye was selected with the No. 8 overall pick by the New England Revolution after a First Team All-American season as a senior. Bye’s stock as a MLS prospect rose significantly following a strong showing at the MLS Combine, where he was mostly a defender.

Including his All-American selection, Bye was also a finalist for the Hermann Trophy, given to the best NCAA Division I soccer player, the 2017 Mid-American Conference Player of the Year and National Scholar Player of the Year.

What a great day! And glad that Brandon has all the support in the world from his fellow @WMUBroncos and friends! pic.twitter.com/ZmJPTtgDj9 — WMU Mens Soccer (@WMUMensSoccer) January 19, 2018

In his senior season, he led the MAC with 12 goals and 31 points, scoring six game-winning goals and leading his team to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Goalkeeper Drew Shepherd was also drafted as the No. 46 by Toronto FC. Shepherd was named a Second Team All-American for his senior season and First Team All-MAC for the second time in his career.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

