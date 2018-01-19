WMU soccer player selected No. 8 in MLS draft

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Western Michigan University soccer players will be continuing their standout careers in the MLS.
Brandon Bye was selected with the No. 8 overall pick by the New England Revolution after a First Team All-American season as a senior. Bye’s stock as a MLS prospect rose significantly following a strong showing at the MLS Combine, where he was mostly a defender.
Including his All-American selection, Bye was also a finalist for the Hermann Trophy, given to the best NCAA Division I soccer player, the 2017 Mid-American Conference Player of the Year and National Scholar Player of the Year.
In his senior season, he led the MAC with 12 goals and 31 points, scoring six game-winning goals and leading his team to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.
Goalkeeper Drew Shepherd was also drafted as the No. 46 by Toronto FC. Shepherd was named a Second Team All-American for his senior season and First Team All-MAC for the second time in his career.