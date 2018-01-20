Hit the ice with the Griffins at Great Skate Winterfest





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Great Skate Winterfest returns to downtown Grand Rapids this weekend.

The 34-hour skating marathon kicks off at noon Saturday and runs through 10 p.m. Sunday. Griffins players will hit the ice from 10 p.m. Saturday-10 p.m. Sunday, and fans will be able to take photos with the Calder Cup from Noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

Admission to the event and skate rentals are free. Skating costs $3 for adults, $1 for children. The event supports the Griffins Youth Foundation.

In addition to the Great Skate, there will be winter sports demonstrations, a family activity tent and horse-drawn carriage rides. For a complete schedule of events, including the players that will be participating in the Great Skate, visit the event’s website.

