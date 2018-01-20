KDPS: Man, 43, injured in shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting early Saturday.

Officers responded to the 900 block of North Westnedge Avenue at 4:39 p.m. after receiving several calls about shots being fired in the area. When they got on scene, police say a vehicle sped away.

Police followed the vehicle to Bronson Hospital, where they found out one of the people inside the vehicle had suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body. Officers say the 43-year-old man is being treated at the hospital for his injuries.

Officers found a handgun in the vehicle.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

