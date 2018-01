Related Coverage Police seeking tips locating missing Holland man

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A missing Holland man was found dead by police on Saturday.

Samuel Rodriguez, 22, had last been seen on Jan. 14 in the area of 15th Street and Lincoln Avenue in Holland. Police said a passerby found the hat he was last seen wearing on the ground, and officers discovered his body in the area nearby in a wooded path after conducting an extensive search.

Police said an autopsy will be performed, but foul play is not suspected. The incident remains under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit