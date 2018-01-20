Oprah seen out in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids brewery hosted a famous face Saturday night.

Oprah Winfrey went to The Mitten Brewing Company, located at 527 Leonard Street, to sample the local cuisine and craft beer scene. The brewery shared a post of her visit, saying “not bad for a couple of guys who were making beer in their garage 6 years ago.”

The manager of the brewery said guests were overwhelmed when they found out she was visiting.

Winfrey has previously visited West Michigan for a “60 Minutes” feature she was working on.

