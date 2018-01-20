Ottawa Co. standoff ends peacefully; suspect arrested

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a standoff in Ottawa County ended peacefully, and the suspect is in custody.

Deputies say the investigation began Thursday after the suspect allegedly began threatening people over a child custody issue.

Around 2 p.m. Friday, authorities stopped the suspect’s vehicle on 120th Avenue near Polk Street in Olive Township. Deputies say the suspect was armed with several weapons, but no firearms.

Deputies say the suspect surrendered peacefully after speaking with an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office negotiator. The 31-year-old man was arrested on charges of making terrorism threats and being a habitual offender.

No one was injured in the standoff, deputies say, which shut down the intersection of 120th Avenue and Polk Street for about an hour.

The suspect’s name is not being released until after he is arraigned, deputies say.

