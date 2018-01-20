Photos: Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show 2018

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is going from January 18-21 at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is going from January 18-21 at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is going from January 18-21 at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is going from January 18-21 at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is going from January 18-21 at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is going from January 18-21 at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is going from January 18-21 at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is going from January 18-21 at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is going from January 18-21 at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is going from January 18-21 at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is going from January 18-21 at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is going from January 18-21 at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is going from January 18-21 at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is going from January 18-21 at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is going from January 18-21 at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is going from January 18-21 at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is going from January 18-21 at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is going from January 18-21 at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is going from January 18-21 at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is going from January 18-21 at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is going from January 18-21 at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is going from January 18-21 at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is going from January 18-21 at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is going from January 18-21 at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is going from January 18-21 at DeVos Place. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)