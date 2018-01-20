Photos: The Gallery at the Detroit auto show

The Gallery, North American International Auto Show, Detroit
A Rolls Royce Phantom at The Gallery at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, which features high-end and luxury cars. (Jan. 15, 2018)

DETROIT (WOOD) — The Gallery at the North American International Auto Show features more than a dozen high-end and luxury vehicles for car enthusiasts to check out.

All together, the vehicles are worth about $10 million.

The annual auto show, being held at the Cobo Center in Detroit, opens to the public Saturday.

