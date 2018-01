ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Berrien County are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian.

It happened at 7:58 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Napier Avenue in St. Joseph Township. St. Joseph Township is south of the city of St. Joseph.

Police say a vehicle traveling westbound struck a man who was walking in the road. The victim, a 21-year-old St. Joseph man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say they are still investigating the crash.

