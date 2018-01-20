Police seeking suspects in Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspects in a Benton Harbor shooting.

It happened Wednesday in the 100 block of Ogden Avenue in Benton Harbor.

Police said the victim reported stopping his vehicle to allow two men dressed in black and wearing masks to cross the street, when one of them pulled a gun out. The victim then attempted to flee by driving away quickly, and was shot at by one of the men, with several rounds striking the vehicle.

The suspects fled the scene following the incident. A K-9 unit attempted to track the suspects, but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety at 269.927.0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867.

