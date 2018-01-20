Superintendent: Martin HS student dies after flu-like symptoms

MARTIN, Mich. (WOOD) — Martin Public Schools officials say a student died after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Superintendent David Harnish confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 that 17-year-old Mahrijana Maya, a senior at Martin High School, died last weekend. Harnish said Maya’s family told him that she had flu-like symptoms just before her death.

Harnish said grief counselors were available Monday, and the school’s counseling staff continues to be available for students and staff.

According to her online obituary, Mahrijana enjoyed choir, and is described as a person with a “larger than life personality and an amazing sense of humor.”

A private visitation was held Thursday, according to the obituary.

