Suspect arrested in 2013 fatal GR shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect in a 2013 murder case was arrested in Grand Rapids Friday.

Cameron Wright, 26, was arrested Friday in what police describe as a high-risk traffic stop near Logan Street and Morris Avenue SE. Wright was arrested in connection to the murder of Andre Davis, who was shot and killed in Aug. 2013 while riding as a passenger in a vehicle.

Wright was arraigned on charges of open murder, felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation.

