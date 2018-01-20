Vigil held for 2-year-old killed in GR shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Family and friends gathered to pray, share memories and release balloons to honor a 2-year-old boy who was killed in southeast Grand Rapids.

The vigil for King Talbert was held at Campus Elementary School Saturday night.

King was gunned down along with his grandmother, Germaine Brown, earlier this week.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Brown died on scene.

“I just want him to be remembered for the great, sweet, loving baby that he was,” said Essence Hines, King’s mother. “This is an indescribable feeling. I don’t know who would take the life of my son. A 2-year-old innocent boy. But whoever you (are), I pray you have your day in court.”

Although the shooting happened in broad daylight, Grand Rapids police have yet to make an arrest as they have no description of a possible suspect.

GRPD held a news conference Thursday afternoon asking the public to come forward with any information that could help police make an arrest.

King’s family has a message to the person who committed the murder.

“Wherever the coward is who did this to King, you need to turn yourself in,” said Ebony Nelson, King’s aunt. “Come forward. Try to be a piece of a man, because you’re obviously a coward.”

A GoFundMe has been made to help King’s family with funeral expenses.

The Grand Rapids Police Department continues to investigate the homicide and are seeking tips from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD at 616.456.3604 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

