West MI couple to get married, tackle cancer together





SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — Soon-to-be newlyweds are thanking generous strangers ahead of their wedding this weekend.

Earlier this month, Arika Schmidt took to Facebook after being diagnosed with two forms of thyroid cancer.

She and her fiance, Chadd Juarez, realized they wanted to get married before she begins treatment, but that meant pulling off a wedding in just a few weeks. She’ll have surgery Jan. 23.

“We want this to be about us and our love for each other, not about my cancer and I don’t want the scar and everything slapping me in the face in all of our wedding pictures,” Schmidt said.

To the couple’s surprise, hundreds of people commented on Schmidt’s post. Everything from her dress to the music was taken care of in a matter of days.

“You don’t see things like this very often and it’s absolutely amazing to have an entire community who don’t know each other, who don’t know either one of us just coming in, ‘Hey I can do your flowers for you, or do you have anybody to do your cake? Do you have a photographer yet? Have you found a dress?’ What!” Schmidt said.

“It’s been awesome. Definitely not what I would’ve thought. It’s been pretty amazing,” Juarez added. He said he couldn’t imagine Schmidt undergoing treatment without having him by her side.

“He’s going to be the primary person taking care of me through all of this. To get the cancer diagnosis and then he decides he wants to marry me instead of run? It says a lot about who he is and how things are gonna go. That’s my rock right there,” Schmidt said.

Saturday afternoon, the two will have a ceremony with loved ones.

According to the Support the Juarez Wedding Facebook page, the following people and local businesses have gotten involved in the wedding:

Party Providers (Dominique Grabbe)

Jonny B’z

616 Media

Amore Trattoria Italiana (Jenna Arcidiacono)

Dunhill Tuxedos

Wedding Day Glamour by Sarah

American Legion Neal E. Fonger Post 179

The Cakabakery

Alycia Choroszucha Photography

Russo’s Pizzeria Bar & Grille of Hopkins

Rebecca Gohl Hair and Makeup

Amway Grand Plaza Hotel

JW Marriott Grand Rapids

Biggby Coffee of Sparta, MI

