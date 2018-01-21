BCPD: Shots fired suspect leads officers on chase

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A police chase in the Battle Creek area Sunday came to an end when the driver crashed, authorities say.

The Battle Creek Police Department says officers were called to the 200 block of Riverside Drive, south of Dickman Road, around 3 p.m. because someone was shooting a gun inside a home. When they got there, they learned the suspect had driven off.

The car was spotted more than a mile and a half away in the area of Cliff and Greble Streets. When officers tried to pull the driver over, the suspect didn’t stop, they said.

The suspect led officers on a chase for a little more than two miles before eventually crashing near the intersection of E. Michigan Avenue and Wattles Road in Emmett Township, east of Battle Creek. A post on the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page says the crash was a rollover. The car caught fire.

The suspect was arrested.

It was not immediately known whether the suspect was injured in the crash.

There were no reports of injuries at the home.

