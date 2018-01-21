Boil water advisory after Kzoo water main break

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo issued a boil water advisory Sunday for a neighborhood following a water main break.

The affected area includes both sides of Portage Street from Homecrest to Cambridge avenue. Additionally, the northeast corner of Homecrest and Portage and the area of Homecrest and Norton Drive is affected.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it.

The water main break caused a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. In this case, the boil water advisory is precautionary — no bacteria has actually been found in the system at this point. The results of testing should be back within 72 hours.

