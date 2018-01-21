Little Caesars robbed; GRPD seeks suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for the man who robbed a Little Caesars on the city’s West Side Sunday evening.

The robbery happened around 8:35 p.m. at the store on Leonard Street NW near Valley Avenue.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the robber didn’t show any weapons and no one was hurt.

It’s not yet known what, if anything, he got away with.

The robber was described as a while male with facial hair wearing a green jacket with white stripes. He took off on foot.

GRPD had a perimeter set up in the area while officers looked for him.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

