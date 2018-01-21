Man arrested after alleged theft of Detroit cop car

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a Detroit Police Department scout car.

The Detroit News reports the theft happened Friday afternoon.

Officers had gone inside the Old Grand Market and left the car running and unattended. When they returned the vehicle was gone.

But authorities were able to track the car because police cars have GPS.

The alleged thief was found four miles away standing outside the car and was taken into custody.

Information from: The Detroit News

