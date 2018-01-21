Photos: Globetrotters in Grand Rapids

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Original Harlem Globetrotters Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour 2018 stopped in Grand Rapids on Jan, 21, 2018. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)