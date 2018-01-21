Photos: Quinzee Unbound 2018

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The sixth annual Quinzee Unbound, A Grand Rapids Igloo Party. This is what winter is all about: snow fun and community involvement. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)