Police: Man injured in drive-by shooting in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Kentwood early Sunday.

The shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. near the intersection of East Beltline Avenue and 28th Street SE.

Police say the victim was in a vehicle headed southbound when the shooting happened. The victim, identified as a male, was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Authorities have not released information about possible suspects.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew on scene and is working to learn more information. Check back for updates, and tune into 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak for the latest information.

