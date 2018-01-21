To The Point: Schuitmaker, Ananich talk tax changes

Related Coverage MI lawmakers working to change state tax code





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan lawmakers were able to come up with a rare unanimously approved vote last week.

The state had to act quickly to make changes to the tax code in order for it to be in compliance with the new federal laws.

Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker, R-Lawton, said the state exemption was based on the federal exemption, so when the federal government took it down to zero, it also eliminated Michigan’s exemption.

“We wanted to give hard-working families that deduction back and make sure there was no unintended consequences from what the federal government did, and while we did that we also increased it,” she said.

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, said the vote was unanimous.

“When you’re looking at, when you’re a working person, middle class person, no matter what you income is, you obviously care about how much taxes you have to pay and you don’t always distinguish it between if you have a local tax, a state tax, a federal tax,” he said. “So the federal tax, that’s going to happen. Those changes are going to happen one way or the other. State taxes were going to go up so we wanted to make sure and we thought that was a way to work in a bi-partisan way.”

Hear more from Schuitmaker and Ananich in the above Jan. 21, 2018 episode of “To The Point.”

