Trump’s attempts to show voter fraud appear to have stalled

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump’s efforts to show that voter fraud cost him the popular vote in 2016 appear to have stalled.

A White House official said in court documents that the commission produced no preliminary findings to be forwarded, and the voter data it collected from some states will be destroyed.

Earlier this month, Trump had tasked the Department of Homeland Security with reviewing the work of his disbanded election integrity commission. But the department’s top official made it clear this week that her focus regarding elections is on safeguarding state and local voting systems from cyber attacks and other manipulation.

The end of the commission has been welcome news to voting rights advocates who were concerned that its ultimate goal was to promote voter-suppression.

