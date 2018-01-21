‘You have to pay:’ Arrest made in 2013 murder

Related Coverage Suspect arrested in 2013 fatal GR shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The family of a Grand Rapids cold case victim says news of an arrest is bittersweet.

It’s been more than four years since Andre Davis, a former Grand Rapids Catholic Central football star, was shot and killed in Grand Rapids, but his sister said the pain is still fresh.

“Every day feels like the first day for me and my family,” Danielle Davis said.

Now, someone is finally being charged with his murder. Cameron Wright was arrested Friday during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids. Davis’ sister says Wright deserves life in prison if he is guilty.

Davis’ son Mason started preschool this year — another milestone he wasn’t there for because he was killed before his son was born.

In August 2013, Davis was in a friend’s car on his way home from a party when shots rang out along Division Avenue near Sycamore Street SE. Police say the bullet was intended for someone else, but Davis was hit in the head. He was 21 when he died and only days away from starting school at Eastern Michigan University.

“Whoever it was intended for, nothing is that serious where you take another person’s life,” said Davis’ cousin, Tanisha Barnes.

Davis’ family is happy to have an arrest and ready for a conviction.

“I don’t know how they got the suspect or what led them to a suspect. Whatever it was, I’m glad,” Barnes said. “If it was someone speaking up, that’s awesome.”

Police aren’t sharing any details about evidence against 26-year-old Cameron Wright or a motive. But Wright knew Davis from the neighborhood and family says they had mutual friends.

Wright was pulled over in September 2014 while police were looking in to a report of a suspicious person at a metro Grand Rapids jewelry store, but he took off and led officers on a chase. He was eventually arrested and charged with fleeing a police officer and assaulting, resisting or obstructing an officer.

According to state records, he was released on parole on Dec. 6 of last year.

Davis’ family says it’s time for him to face the music.

“You have to pay,” Danielle Davis said. “You have to pay.”

