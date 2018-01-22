1 arrested in July 4 crash that killed Montcalm Co. man

MAPLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities believe a Montcalm County man who caused a second violent crash that killed another driver was driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Michigan State Police say they arrested the 29-year-old Coral man Sunday night in connection to the crash that killed 61-year-old Guy Petherbridge of Coral.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July on Kendaville Road west of Main Street/Bailey Road in Maple Valley Township, near Coral.

Troopers say Petherbridge’s car had collided with a deer and was disabled in the roadway. That’s when the suspect’s pickup truck smashed into his vehicle from behind.

MSP say the suspect’s 2011 Ford F-150 was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash. Troopers say the impact of the crash split the victim’s vehicle in half and it caught fire.

Sgt. Kelly Linebaugh with MSP says the suspect was arrested at his home Sunday night and taken to the Montcalm County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death. Police are withholding his name until he’s formally charged in the case, which is expected to happen Monday afternoon.

