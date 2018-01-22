2 children hospitalized after exhaust leak in car

FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two children were hospitalized after deputies say they stopped breathing while left alone in a car in St. Joseph County.

The parents left the children in the car around 12 p.m. Sunday while they were looking at a trailer at the Sweet Lake Mobile Home Park on US-12 in Fawn River Township near the Indiana border, according to a St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Deputies say the car was running when an exhaust leak caused fumes to enter the vehicle. The children stopped breathing and were taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment, the release said.

The case has been sent to the prosecutor’s office for review of possible criminal charges.

